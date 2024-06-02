Pakistani cricket fans to enjoy T20 World Cup matches on PTV Sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) With the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) securing the broadcasting rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, cricket fans in Pakistan would be able to watch and enjoy all matches live on ptv Sports.

Meanwhile, PTV sports, programme ‘Game on Hai’ has also gained immense popularity among cricket fans and has become one of the most-watched cricket shows in Pakistan.

Managing Director PTV, Mubashir Tauqeer Shah, expressed his delight in securing the broadcasting rights of the T20 World Cup, saying it was a significant achievement for the national institution. He emphasised that the people of Pakistan have the right to watch the T20 World Cup on PTV.

Shah said the people of Pakistan love cricket very much and this is why ‘Game on Hai’ programme has gained immense popularity among cricket fans.

Former cricketers Martin Guptill, Muhammad Hafeez, and Younis Khan also participated in a special broadcast of ‘Game on Hai’ sharing their expert opinions.

Former New Zealand cricketer, Martin Guptill expressed his optimism about Pakistan's performance in the T20 World Cup, saying that it is a great opportunity for the team to showcase their skills. Younis Khan emphasised the need for teamwork to win matches and said that he wished Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup trophy.

Hafeez also stressed the importance of collective efforts, saying that the team's success depends on it.

Cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar has rejoined the program ‘Game On Hai’, providing his expert analysis to cricket fans.

With the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup secured, Pakistani cricket fans will be able to enjoy all the matches on PTV Sports.