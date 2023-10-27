Pakistani cricketers express concerns over PCB support

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27, 2023) The players of the national team raised their concerns regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying that they felt unsupported during challenging times in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Some senior members of the team expressed the sense of abandonment, contending that they faced criticism without the expected backing and defense from the PCB.

The latest reports suggested that the foreign coaches also appear dissatisfied with the management of affairs. Reports indicate that several months ago, a rotation policy was introduced to give players rest, but this policy was abandoned when the management's directive shifted to a "win at all costs" approach, leading to disruptions.

The latest reports reveal that a spokesperson for the team highlighted their disappointment with the PCB's level of support. The issues at hand began when false reports of player conflicts emerged, which the team attempted to address through their manager. Unfortunately, these concerns were unnecessarily escalated through a press release. The players' Primary aim was to ensure that accurate information was disseminated. They emphasized that open discussions and differences of opinion are a natural part of team meetings, and there has never been any actual physical altercations.

Furthermore, the player emphasized that the captain doesn't solely dictate the team's decisions, as coaches and other stakeholders also play critical roles. Despite this, blame is often unfairly assigned to the captain.

The player criticized the PCB's statement, labeling it as 'ridiculous' for suggesting that the captain and chief selector were solely responsible for the team's selection. Misbah-ul-Haq, the head of the PCB's cricket committee, distanced himself from these decisions, giving the impression that the players would be held accountable if the team failed to reach the semi-finals. The players believe they are being unjustly portrayed as if they had engaged in disputes with the board over contracts and hadn't adequately prepared for the World Cup, despite being well-prepared upon their arrival in India. Unfortunately, the desired results have yet to be achieved.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, refuted the allegations of insufficient support for the players, asserting their consistent backing of the team. The PCB also issued a statement and asked the cricket community to support the national team.