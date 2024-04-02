Pakistani Cricketers Laud Kakul Training Camp
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Under the guidance of instructors, players are undergoing various physical fitness exercises, with particular emphasis placed on fostering discipline and team spirit among them.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) The Pakistani cricket team conveyed their appreciation for the rigorous physical training standards upheld at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Abbottabad, during a training camp organized for Pakistani athletes.
Held at the Army school of Physical Training in Kakul, Abbottabad, the training camp has seen active participation from members of the Pakistani cricket team.
Under the guidance of instructors, players are undergoing various physical fitness exercises, with particular emphasis placed on fostering discipline and team spirit among them.
Players attending the camp have expressed satisfaction with the training provided at the Pakistan Military Academy, commending the conducive environment. They expressed optimism that the training received at the academy would prove beneficial for their future endeavors.
A staff trainer highlighted that the physical training camp has attracted prominent players with the aim of enhancing endurance and flexibility among them. The camp, which commenced on March 28, is scheduled to conclude on April 9, aiming to improve the overall fitness and performance levels of the players.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women probables camp commences in Karachi
Pakistan Sugar Mills Association pushes for export amid IMF conditions
Tamasha brings free HD live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series
Toll in Istanbul apartment block blaze mounts to 29 dead
DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woman PM
Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shaukat Ali observed
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates newly elected senators
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
Court acquits PTI founder, Asad Umar in protest case
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan women probables camp commences in Karachi25 minutes ago
-
Tamasha brings free HD live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series13 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test2 hours ago
-
Zahoor James wins Pakistan Day christian community snooker championship5 hours ago
-
Italian Serie A table22 hours ago
-
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge22 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results -22 hours ago
-
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid23 hours ago
-
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid23 hours ago
-
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid23 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table23 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results - 1st update1 day ago