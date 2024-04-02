Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

(@Abdulla99267510)

Under the guidance of instructors, players are undergoing various physical fitness exercises, with particular emphasis placed on fostering discipline and team spirit among them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) The Pakistani cricket team conveyed their appreciation for the rigorous physical training standards upheld at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Abbottabad, during a training camp organized for Pakistani athletes.

Held at the Army school of Physical Training in Kakul, Abbottabad, the training camp has seen active participation from members of the Pakistani cricket team.

Under the guidance of instructors, players are undergoing various physical fitness exercises, with particular emphasis placed on fostering discipline and team spirit among them.

Players attending the camp have expressed satisfaction with the training provided at the Pakistan Military Academy, commending the conducive environment. They expressed optimism that the training received at the academy would prove beneficial for their future endeavors.

A staff trainer highlighted that the physical training camp has attracted prominent players with the aim of enhancing endurance and flexibility among them. The camp, which commenced on March 28, is scheduled to conclude on April 9, aiming to improve the overall fitness and performance levels of the players.