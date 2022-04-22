UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Cyclists To Participate In Asian Track Cycling Championship In New Delhi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 22, 2022 | 05:06 PM

President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah Friday said that the Pakistan Cycling team would participate in the forthcoming Asian Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi, India to be scheduled from June 18-22, 2022

Talking to APP Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the decision about the participation of the national team in the Asian Track Cycling Championship has been taken in the Executive Council meeting of the Federation has decided to participate in the forthcoming Asian Track Cycling Championship.

He said in this connection trials for selection of cyclists will be held on May 8, 2022 at Cycling Velodrome Lahore. He further informed that in this regard all affiliated units of PCF including Pakistan Army and WAPDA to direct their riders to present before the selection committee.

Shah advised the team manager to ensure that all those riders who are nominated by them for trial should have a valid passport plus valid cycling license. He further stated the teams can apply for renewal of their rider's license till the end of April 2022.

He further stated that PCF believes in sportsmanship and is doing its best for the promotion of sports in Pakistan. He stated that in the past the POA did not grant accreditation to PCF in various international sports events due to which our cyclists missed many important international events.

He stated that the POA must change their attitude towards cycling and give due status to PCF. He stated that PCF is an affiliated body of UCI and ACC and as per agreement signed in Switzerland the POA is liable to give due status to PCF.

He said Pakistani rider Ali Ilyas got a silver medal in the recently held 41st Asian Road Cycling Championship held at Dushanbe Tajikistan. He appealed to the concerned quarters to allow PCF to participate in the coming South Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

He stated that POA should change their policy towards cycling as their decisions deprived talented cyclists to show their skills in international events. Syed Azhar Ali Shah said PCF also lifted the ban imposed on four of the cyclists of Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Army on disciplinary grounds.

He disclosed that PFC earlier imposed a five-year ban on the cyclists on disciplinary grounds during the 33rd National Games held in Peshawar but looking after the positive behavior of the cyclists toward the game, it has been decided to lift the ban over the cyclists.

He said now PCF allowed all the ban cyclists and two officials including Izat Ullah, Nisar Kasi, Najeeb Ullah, Awais Khan, Muhammad Maqsood and Mumtaz Riaz to participate in PCF events.

