Pakistani Duo Victorious In Asian Snooker C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Pakistani cueists Hasnain Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan earned victories in the ACBS Asian U21 Snooker Championship 2025 at Doha, Qatar.
According to details received here, in the last 18 round, Hasnain beat Mohammed Zahim of Sri Lanka by 3-0 (73-8, 80(72)-12, 72(72)-0).
In the pre quarters, Liu Yu Sang Shaun of Hong Kong defeated Hasnain Akhtar of Pakistan by 4-3 (61-43, 31-77, 68-75(56), 68-43, 67(55)-24, 1-83(76), 57-38) while Ahsan outplayed his country mate Hamza Ilyas by 4-0 (93-6, 80-36, 64-1, 70-23).
APP/vad-kah
