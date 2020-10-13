Pakistani girl footballer makes it to Forbes '30 Under 30' List

Karishma Ali, the first-ever Pakistani girl from Chitral to play football on the national as well as international level, has been featured in Forbes, the top American business magazine's '30 under 30' 2020 list

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Karishma Ali, the first-ever Pakistani girl from Chitral to play football on the national as well as international level, has been featured in Forbes, the top American business magazine's '30 under 30' 2020 list.

Karishma, 21, who is also the president of Chitral Women's sports Club, has trained about 60 girl in the sport, according to Forbes.

She has represented Pakistan at the Jubilee Games in Dubai, and her team was the first women's team from Pakistan to participate in the AFL International Cup.

In making the coveted list, Karishma shares the space with the likes of the Japanese tennis star, Naomi Osaka, who is considered to be at the top of her game now.

She tweeted about the achievement and remembered her father who had stood by her.