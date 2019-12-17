UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Girl Wins Figure Skating Tournament In Austria

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:49 PM

Pakistani girl wins figure skating tournament in Austria

Mallak Faisal Zafar, a twelve-year-old Pakistani girl, won an international competition for figure skating in Austria, beating hundreds of other contestants from around the world

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Mallak Faisal Zafar, a twelve-year-old Pakistani girl, won an international competition for figure skating in Austria, beating hundreds of other contestants from around the world. Mallak Faisal Zafar, Zafar participated in the 24th International Eiscup Inssbruck, 2019 Austria's largest figure skating competition.

According to reports, Zafar was a part of the two-day Basic Novice Girls II category in the competition and came out first in the category while she was competing against skaters from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, as well as Austria itself and other countries.

Zafar, who only began to figure skate at the age of five, has set the bar very high for other Pakistani men and women interested in the sport of figure skating.

Mallak Faisal Zafar, who stepped into the world of figure skating at the age of five, has now won her first international award in Austria.

During the event over 200 participants from Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and a number of other countries competed at this popular Interclub Singles Competition for Seniors, Juniors, Advanced Novice, Intermediate Novice, Basic Novice, Cubs and Chicks.

Mallak Faisal Zafar, surprised the country when she became the first Pakistani citizen to win a competition of figure skating in Austria; she aims to represent Pakistan at the Winter Olympics.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Germany Austria Italy Switzerland Sweden Women 2019 Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

2 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

8 minutes ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

5 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

5 minutes ago

APEC 2020 Summit Expected on November 11-12 in Mal ..

5 minutes ago

Special Court awards capital punishment to former ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.