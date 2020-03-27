UrduPoint.com
Pakistani, International Cricketers Vow To Fight Against Coroanvirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

The international cricketers and cricket bodies announce funding to fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) International cricket players and organizations vowed to combat against Coronavirus here on Friday.

Pakistani cricketers announced to donate Rs five million to Prime Minister Imran Khan led government’s emergency fund to fight Coronavirus. Pakistan Cricket board office staff would donate one day’s salary to the fund allocated to fight against Coronavirus

According to a statement, general managers and above would donate two days’ salary to the fund.

Shahid Afridi, Pakistan all-rounder, donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy in his country.

Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian player, also donated Dh18 million, Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the Cricket Association of Bengal which he represented would donate around Dh9 million to the West Bengal state administration to support the fight against Coronavirus.

He stated that half of his donation would be given to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund given that his state (Maharashtra) had become the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic in India.

A sum of Dh480,000 was donated by the Sri Lankan Cricket to Bangladeshi government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sri Lanka Cricket has also taken several other steps to provide its fullest assistance to the Government in order to combat the crisis,” said the cricket officials,”.

The cricketers also announced to donate laryngoscopes which were essential to treat coronavirus patients. This equipment was ordered from overseas and would be handed over by Sri Lanka cricketers as soon as the purchases arrived in Sri Lanka.

he reports suggested that 27 Bangladeshi top cricketers including Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim said they would donate half of their monthly salaries to help fight the COVID-19 disaster.

“A total of 2.5 million Bangladesh Takas would be pooled in from their players’ salaries,” said the Bangladeshi officials.

Earlier, Indian Premier League (IPL) was cancelled by the Indian cricket officials amid Coronavirus fears. The authorities put the league off until April 15.

