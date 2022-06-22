Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditions

Fans and famous personalities poured out messages on social media for Zaheer Abbas and wished him a speedy recovery.

After his health deteriorated a few days after catching COVID-19, former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas was taken into the intensive care unit of a hospital in London.

According to reports, the former captain is receiving medical care at Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, in London's City of Westminster.

Three days ago, Abbas was brought to the hospital and later required oxygen assistance. The cricketer's family has asked his supporters to pray for a quick recovery.

Sources claim that Abbas contracted COVID-19 while he was traveling to London from Dubai.

He complained of kidney trouble upon arriving in London, and was later revealed to have pneumonia.

From 1965–1966 through 1986–1987, the former captain amassed 34,843 runs with an average of 51.5 and finished his career with 108 centuries and 158 half-centuries.

He has 12 centuries and 5,062 runs at an average of 44.79 in 78 Test matches.

In 62 ODIs, he had seven centuries and 2,572 runs at an average of 47.62.