UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Legend Zaheer Abbas Has Been Shifted To ICU Due To His Health Conditions

Sameer Tahir Published June 22, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditions

Fans and famous personalities poured out messages on social media for Zaheer Abbas and wished him a speedy recovery.

After his health deteriorated a few days after catching COVID-19, former Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas was taken into the intensive care unit of a hospital in London.

According to reports, the former captain is receiving medical care at Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, in London's City of Westminster.

Three days ago, Abbas was brought to the hospital and later required oxygen assistance. The cricketer's family has asked his supporters to pray for a quick recovery.

Sources claim that Abbas contracted COVID-19 while he was traveling to London from Dubai.

He complained of kidney trouble upon arriving in London, and was later revealed to have pneumonia.

Fans and famous personalities poured out messages for Zaheer Abbas and wished him a speedy recovery.

From 1965–1966 through 1986–1987, the former captain amassed 34,843 runs with an average of 51.5 and finished his career with 108 centuries and 158 half-centuries.

He has 12 centuries and 5,062 runs at an average of 44.79 in 78 Test matches.

In 62 ODIs, he had seven centuries and 2,572 runs at an average of 47.62.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dubai London Mary Family From

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

13 seconds ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

15 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.