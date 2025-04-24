Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud sets 150 Guinness World Records

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Irfan Mehsud, a renowned martial artist from Pakistan has made history by becoming the first Pakistani to set an impressive total of 150 Guinness World Records in just nine years.

In a remarkable achievement, Mehsud broke the previous record held by a Chinese athlete by completing 78 squats with 100 pounds, surpassing the former record of 70.

He has also set the most world records in the push-up category with a total of 70 records.

Mehsud has established 40 world records while lifting 100 Pounds and holds the most records in various weight categories including 100 pounds, 80 pounds, 60 pounds and 40 pounds.

His record-breaking feats include martial push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps and star jumps.

He has traveled to 20 countries to break records, including the United States, Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, the Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria.

In addition to his personal achievements, 20 of Irfan Mehsud's students have also set Guinness World Records.

For his outstanding contributions to martial arts and record-setting, he received the Presidential Award for Excellence in 2023.