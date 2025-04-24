Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud Sets 150 Guinness World Records
Muhammad Rameez Published April 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Irfan Mehsud, a renowned martial artist from Pakistan has made history by becoming the first Pakistani to set an impressive total of 150 Guinness World Records in just nine years.
In a remarkable achievement, Mehsud broke the previous record held by a Chinese athlete by completing 78 squats with 100 pounds, surpassing the former record of 70.
He has also set the most world records in the push-up category with a total of 70 records.
Mehsud has established 40 world records while lifting 100 Pounds and holds the most records in various weight categories including 100 pounds, 80 pounds, 60 pounds and 40 pounds.
His record-breaking feats include martial push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps and star jumps.
He has traveled to 20 countries to break records, including the United States, Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, the Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria.
In addition to his personal achievements, 20 of Irfan Mehsud's students have also set Guinness World Records.
For his outstanding contributions to martial arts and record-setting, he received the Presidential Award for Excellence in 2023.
Recent Stories
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud sets 150 Guinness World Records6 minutes ago
-
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in India36 minutes ago
-
Irfan Mehsud becomes girst Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World Records17 hours ago
-
Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping19 hours ago
-
Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph20 hours ago
-
USA coaches join hands with FBBA for Basketball training camp in Islamabad21 hours ago
-
HBL PSL X: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets22 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested22 hours ago
-
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presentation22 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win23 hours ago
-
South Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to be built in 45 days in Multan: commissioner24 hours ago
-
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for PSL X matches1 day ago