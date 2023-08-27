Open Menu

Pakistani Mountaineer Naila Kiani Aims To Ascend Cho Oyu

Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani aims to ascend Cho Oyu

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Renowned Pakistani fastest and only female mountaineer Naila Kiani after conquering all 8000-meter peaks within Pakistan, is now setting her sights on Cho Oyu ascending this September.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Naila Kiani said that Cho Oyu is the world's 6th tallest mountain standing at an impressive 8188 meters above sea level. Next month, "I will be traveling to China and Nepal to take on my next targets," she stated with conviction.

She underlined that Cho Oyu is 8188 meters above sea level, Manaslu is 8163 meters above sea level and Shishapangma is 8027 meters above sea level.

Addressing a tragic incident that occurred during the K-2 summit this year, Naila expressed that porter Muhammad Hassan might still be alive if climbers hadn't been solely focused on achieving summit records.

She said that human life is more important than the records and climbers should have halted the hike to save a precious life.

Regarding the role of the Alpine Club, Naila noted its limitations saying that Pakistan urgently needs to enhance the rescue operation department for assisting mountaineers in difficult territories.

Such developments would not only boost tourism but also promote sports in the region, she said.

Sharing her ambitions Naila's expressed her determination to achieve high-altitude peaks without relying on supplementary oxygen. "It's easier for mountaineers from northern regions, as their lungs are adapted to low oxygen levels compared to those living in lower altitudes," she explained.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Naila recalled her toughest climb - Gasherbrum-1 where unforgiving weather conditions made the ascent particularly challenging. Navigating narrow sections without a safety rope at 8000 meters was never an easy task, she added.

She attributed her achievements to the unwavering backing of her family and the Bilqees and Abdul-ur-Razzaq (BARQ) Foundation.

More Stories From Sports