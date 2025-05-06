Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani aims to climb Kanchenjunga in Nepal

Naila Kiani, a prominent mountaineer from Pakistan is in Nepal preparing to climb Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain at 8,586 meters

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Naila Kiani, a prominent mountaineer from Pakistan is in Nepal preparing to climb Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain at 8,586 meters.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, this expedition is a crucial part of her goal to summit all 14 of the world’s peaks that rise above 8,000 meters.

Naila Kiani is currently making her way to the Kanchenjunga base camp, a journey that will take her seven days.

She has already successfully climbed 11 of the 14 highest peaks including famous mountains like Everest and K2, making her the first Pakistani woman to achieve this milestone.

Her attempt to summit Kanchenjunga not only brings her closer to completing her 14-peak challenge but also highlights her commitment to inspiring others. “Each mountain has its own challenges, but my motivation to represent Pakistan keeps me going,” Kiani stated.

She expressed gratitude to the Bard Foundation for their support in her climbing journey.

Kanchenjunga is known for its difficult terrain and unpredictable weather but Kiani remains hopeful for a successful summit, aiming for a weather window at the end of the month.

Kiani is recognized for her outstanding achievements in mountaineering and was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, last year.

She is also an aerospace engineer, a competitive boxer, a mother of two, and a co-founder of an AI startup. Additionally, she runs her own travel and expedition company, Naila Kiani Adventures, which focuses on eco-friendly treks and community building.

As she prepares for her Kanchenjunga climb, Kiani continues to inspire many, proving that with determination and resilience, one can overcome any obstacle.