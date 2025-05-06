Open Menu

Pakistani Mountaineer Naila Kiani Aims To Climb Kanchenjunga In Nepal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani aims to climb Kanchenjunga in Nepal

Naila Kiani, a prominent mountaineer from Pakistan is in Nepal preparing to climb Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain at 8,586 meters

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Naila Kiani, a prominent mountaineer from Pakistan is in Nepal preparing to climb Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain at 8,586 meters.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, this expedition is a crucial part of her goal to summit all 14 of the world’s peaks that rise above 8,000 meters.

Naila Kiani is currently making her way to the Kanchenjunga base camp, a journey that will take her seven days.

She has already successfully climbed 11 of the 14 highest peaks including famous mountains like Everest and K2, making her the first Pakistani woman to achieve this milestone.

Her attempt to summit Kanchenjunga not only brings her closer to completing her 14-peak challenge but also highlights her commitment to inspiring others. “Each mountain has its own challenges, but my motivation to represent Pakistan keeps me going,” Kiani stated.

She expressed gratitude to the Bard Foundation for their support in her climbing journey.

Kanchenjunga is known for its difficult terrain and unpredictable weather but Kiani remains hopeful for a successful summit, aiming for a weather window at the end of the month.

Kiani is recognized for her outstanding achievements in mountaineering and was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, last year.

She is also an aerospace engineer, a competitive boxer, a mother of two, and a co-founder of an AI startup. Additionally, she runs her own travel and expedition company, Naila Kiani Adventures, which focuses on eco-friendly treks and community building.

As she prepares for her Kanchenjunga climb, Kiani continues to inspire many, proving that with determination and resilience, one can overcome any obstacle.

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

1 minute ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

2 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

2 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

2 minutes ago
 RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

2 minutes ago
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

5 minutes ago
 Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, ..

Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi me ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports