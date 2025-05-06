Pakistani Mountaineer Naila Kiani Aims To Climb Kanchenjunga In Nepal
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Naila Kiani, a prominent mountaineer from Pakistan is in Nepal preparing to climb Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain at 8,586 meters
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Naila Kiani, a prominent mountaineer from Pakistan is in Nepal preparing to climb Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain at 8,586 meters.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, this expedition is a crucial part of her goal to summit all 14 of the world’s peaks that rise above 8,000 meters.
Naila Kiani is currently making her way to the Kanchenjunga base camp, a journey that will take her seven days.
She has already successfully climbed 11 of the 14 highest peaks including famous mountains like Everest and K2, making her the first Pakistani woman to achieve this milestone.
Her attempt to summit Kanchenjunga not only brings her closer to completing her 14-peak challenge but also highlights her commitment to inspiring others. “Each mountain has its own challenges, but my motivation to represent Pakistan keeps me going,” Kiani stated.
She expressed gratitude to the Bard Foundation for their support in her climbing journey.
Kanchenjunga is known for its difficult terrain and unpredictable weather but Kiani remains hopeful for a successful summit, aiming for a weather window at the end of the month.
Kiani is recognized for her outstanding achievements in mountaineering and was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, last year.
She is also an aerospace engineer, a competitive boxer, a mother of two, and a co-founder of an AI startup. Additionally, she runs her own travel and expedition company, Naila Kiani Adventures, which focuses on eco-friendly treks and community building.
As she prepares for her Kanchenjunga climb, Kiani continues to inspire many, proving that with determination and resilience, one can overcome any obstacle.
Recent Stories
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..
HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..
More Stories From Sports
-
HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators5 minutes ago
-
Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani aims to climb Kanchenjunga in Nepal5 minutes ago
-
Multan playing vital role in promoting hokey: PHF President5 minutes ago
-
Sultans struggle to regain momentum after early setbacks: Julian Wood57 minutes ago
-
Dominant Peshawar Zalmi outclass Multan Sultans by 7 wickets57 minutes ago
-
Excellent combination of Zalmi to dominate, says Daniyal19 hours ago
-
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets19 hours ago
-
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament19 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets3 days ago