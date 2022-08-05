UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Nation Equally Shares Suffering Of Kashmiris: Mazari

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Friday said whole Pakistani nation equally shares the suffering of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

In a special message on Youm-e-Istehsal (August 5), he said the exploitation of basic human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) was highly condemnable.

"Self-determination is the basic right of every individual and nation. India has been brutalizing Kashmiris for decades," he said.

He said in August 5, 2019, the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was illegally changed by the India.

"Abolishing the special status of IIOJK is violation of international laws. The Pakistani nation equally shares the suffering of the Kashmiris," he said adding that India should end the ongoing illegal actions in IIOJK as to establish peace in the region.

