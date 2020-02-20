Pakistani players win Malam Jabba Snowboarding Championship

The Pakistani players won the International Snowboarding Championship in thrilling competitions held in the scenic Malam Jabba ski resort in Swat valley on the final day on Thursday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) The Pakistani players won the International Snowboarding Championship in thrilling competitions held in the scenic Malam Jabba ski resort in Swat valley on the final day on Thursday.Member National Assembly Dr Haider Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.Officials from the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), Arbab Hasnain, Afrasiab Khattak, Ilyas Khan, Samson's Group Marketing Manager Samar Sabeen, General Manager Waris Shah, snowboarding players and a large number of tourists and spectators were present.Jointly organised by the TCKP and the Samson's Group, men and women and children players from Pakistan, Holland, Afghanistan and other countries participated in the three-day snowboarding, joint slalom and parallel joint slalom competitions.Pakistani players reigned supreme in the snowboarding and parallel joint slalom competitions during the championship.Neel, a player from Holland, also clinched first position in the joint slalom competitions, while Liaqat and Asmat stood second and third, respectively.

Zakir won first position, Faiz Ali second and Muhammad third in the alpine ski Over-15 category competitions.Similarly, Muhammad Issa stood first, Muhammad Nauman second and Razaullah got third position in the alpine ski Under-10 category competitions.Children also participated in the joint slalom and parallel joint slalom contests and received thunderous applause from the spectators.Zubaida grabbed first position, Hajra second and Behram Shah stood third in the children's competitions.On the first day, the Pakistani players exhibited extraordinary skills and won the joint slalom competitions in a thrilling match.Islamabad-based 24-year old Irfan Khan clinched first position, Emmad Ali second and Irshad Ali stood third in the joint slalom competitions.The foreign and local tourists and visitors, who have already thronged the serene resort, enjoyed the games and music on the white snow in Malam Jabba.Malam Jabba is the only civil skiing resort in Pakistan at about 8500 feet above the sea level.