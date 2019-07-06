UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Players Win Two Gold, Two Silvers, One Bronze Medal In Malaysian Junior Squash

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:47 PM

Pakistani players win two gold, two silvers, one bronze medal in Malaysian Junior Squash

Pakistan Junior players Huzaifa Ibrhaim and Ashab Irfan claimed gold medals while Humam Ahmad and Waleem Khalil bagged silver medals and Muhammad Hanif took bronze medal in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament Under-15 and Under-17 categories respectively played at Borneo, Malaysia on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Junior players Huzaifa Ibrhaim and Ashab Irfan claimed gold medals while Humam Ahmad and Waleem Khalil bagged silver medals and Muhammad Hanif took bronze medal in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament Under-15 and Under-17 categories respectively played at Borneo, Malaysia on Saturday.

Talking to APP on phone, Manager Pakistan team Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal said Pakistan Squash Federation sent a group of players for participation in various age categories wherein players from Autralia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan participated.

He said, it was an all Pakistani affairs in the in the Under-15 when both Huzaifa Ibrahim and Humam of Pakistan played the final and Huzaifa with his brilliant experience of playing international squash, defeated Humam Ahmad, playing his first international tournament in Under-15 category, by 3-0.

The score was 11-5, 11-4 and 11-6.

It is good that both Pakistanis playing the final, Aamir Iqbal added.

After victory in the Under-15 category Huzaifa Ibrahim won gold medal and Humam Ahmad grabbed silver medal. Humam also won silver medal in US Junior-2018 Squash Open in Under-13 category.

In the same category Muhammad Hanif won bronze medal.

It was the superb performance of Ashab Irfan recorded a thumping victory against Waleed Khalil in four sets battle 3-1, the score was 11-8, 13-15, 11-2 and 11-7. Both Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil played well and gave each other a tough fight even in the second set where they stretched to 13-15.

Ashab won gold medal and Waleed claimed silver medal in the Under-17 category.

Aamir Iqbal said now the players were going to participate in the PBA 17th Penang Malaysian Junior Open-2019 to be commencing from July 9-14 at Nicol David International Squash Center, Bukit,Dumbar, Penang, Malaysia and hopefully would give good performance there as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Squash Thailand Qatar David Singapore Same Malaysia July Gold Silver Bronze All From

Recent Stories

Italy's Salvini faces two-boat migrant rescue stan ..

49 seconds ago

North Korea says released Australian student was ' ..

50 seconds ago

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacks Turkey centra ..

5 minutes ago

Workers Welfare Board approves Rs. 22602 millions ..

52 seconds ago

Moscow Says Some in Washington Try to Prevent Impr ..

54 seconds ago

Wahab Riaz dedicates world cup performance to fath ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.