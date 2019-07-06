Pakistani players win two gold, two silvers, one bronze medal in Malaysian Junior Squash

Pakistan Junior players Huzaifa Ibrhaim and Ashab Irfan claimed gold medals while Humam Ahmad and Waleem Khalil bagged silver medals and Muhammad Hanif took bronze medal in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament Under-15 and Under-17 categories respectively played at Borneo, Malaysia on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Junior players Huzaifa Ibrhaim and Ashab Irfan claimed gold medals while Humam Ahmad and Waleem Khalil bagged silver medals and Muhammad Hanif took bronze medal in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament Under-15 and Under-17 categories respectively played at Borneo, Malaysia on Saturday.

Talking to APP on phone, Manager Pakistan team Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal said Pakistan Squash Federation sent a group of players for participation in various age categories wherein players from Autralia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan participated.

He said, it was an all Pakistani affairs in the in the Under-15 when both Huzaifa Ibrahim and Humam of Pakistan played the final and Huzaifa with his brilliant experience of playing international squash, defeated Humam Ahmad, playing his first international tournament in Under-15 category, by 3-0.

The score was 11-5, 11-4 and 11-6.

It is good that both Pakistanis playing the final, Aamir Iqbal added.

After victory in the Under-15 category Huzaifa Ibrahim won gold medal and Humam Ahmad grabbed silver medal. Humam also won silver medal in US Junior-2018 Squash Open in Under-13 category.

In the same category Muhammad Hanif won bronze medal.

It was the superb performance of Ashab Irfan recorded a thumping victory against Waleed Khalil in four sets battle 3-1, the score was 11-8, 13-15, 11-2 and 11-7. Both Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil played well and gave each other a tough fight even in the second set where they stretched to 13-15.

Ashab won gold medal and Waleed claimed silver medal in the Under-17 category.

Aamir Iqbal said now the players were going to participate in the PBA 17th Penang Malaysian Junior Open-2019 to be commencing from July 9-14 at Nicol David International Squash Center, Bukit,Dumbar, Penang, Malaysia and hopefully would give good performance there as well.