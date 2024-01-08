Open Menu

Pakistani Shooter Kashmala Talat Qualifies For Paris Olympics 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2024 | 08:59 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Pakistani shooter Kashmala Talat qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics after winning a silver medal at the Asian Shooting Championship on Monday.

In a statement on X, Pakistan Olympics Association announced that Talat ranked second in the Women’s 10m-Air-Pistol event with a remarkable score of 236.6 points at the Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

