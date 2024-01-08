Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympics 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) In a remarkable feat of skill and determination, Pakistan's accomplished shooter, Khashmala Talat, earned a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Talat’s outstanding performance during the competition not only added another accolade to her impressive career but also secured her a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The gold medal went to India's Aisha Singh, while Rhythm Sangwan claimed the bronze.

Razi Ahmed Khan, the Secretary of the Pakistan Shooting Federation, enthusiastically confirmed Talat's success, emphasizing the significance of her achievement.

Talat's silver medal not only marked a personal triumph but also made her the third Pakistani shooter to qualify for the prestigious Olympics, following in the footsteps of Gulfam Joseph and G.M. Bashir.

The journey to Paris 2024 reflected the rising prowess of Pakistani athletes on the global stage.

Alongside Khashmala Talat's achievement in shooting, Arshad Nadeem in athletics and equestrian athlete Usman Khan have also solidified their positions in the Olympic qualifications, further showcasing Pakistan's strength in diverse sporting disciplines.

Khashmala Talat stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes and a testament to Pakistan's growing prominence in international sports.