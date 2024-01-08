Open Menu

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat Clinches Silver, Secures Spot In Paris Olympics 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2024 | 03:29 PM

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympics 2024

Talat's final score of 236.3 showcased her precision and focus, earning her the second position in the fiercely contested event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) In a remarkable feat of skill and determination, Pakistan's accomplished shooter, Khashmala Talat, earned a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Talat’s outstanding performance during the competition not only added another accolade to her impressive career but also secured her a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Talat's final score of 236.3 showcased her precision and focus, earning her the second position in the fiercely contested event.

The gold medal went to India's Aisha Singh, while Rhythm Sangwan claimed the bronze.

Razi Ahmed Khan, the Secretary of the Pakistan Shooting Federation, enthusiastically confirmed Talat's success, emphasizing the significance of her achievement.

Talat's silver medal not only marked a personal triumph but also made her the third Pakistani shooter to qualify for the prestigious Olympics, following in the footsteps of Gulfam Joseph and G.M. Bashir.

The journey to Paris 2024 reflected the rising prowess of Pakistani athletes on the global stage.

Alongside Khashmala Talat's achievement in shooting, Arshad Nadeem in athletics and equestrian athlete Usman Khan have also solidified their positions in the Olympic qualifications, further showcasing Pakistan's strength in diverse sporting disciplines.

Khashmala Talat stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes and a testament to Pakistan's growing prominence in international sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sports Paris Jakarta Indonesia Usman Khan Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Asia

Recent Stories

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

59 minutes ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

1 hour ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

2 hours ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

3 hours ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

3 hours ago
Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

3 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports