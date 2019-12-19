UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Skiers Get Training In Changchun

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

Pakistani skiers get training in Changchun

Pakistani skiers are participating in a skiing training program for foreign people from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, part of the Vasaloppet China Changchun Jingyuetan International Ski Festival 2020, kicked off at the Jingyuetan cross-country ski base in Changchun, the capital of China's Jilin province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani skiers are participating in a skiing training program for foreign people from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, part of the Vasaloppet China Changchun Jingyuetan International Ski Festival 2020, kicked off at the Jingyuetan cross-country ski base in Changchun, the capital of China's Jilin province.

Hosted by the education Department of Jilin Province, the training attracted the participation of more than 300 people from over 30 countries, including Finland, Norway, Canada, Russia, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Morocco, and Kazakhstan, according to report of China Daily here on Thursday.

The training will last until the end of the Vasaloppet China Changchun Jingyuetan International Ski Festival 2020, which will kick off on January 4 and run to February 10.

In addition to the skiing training, participants are also experiencing the winter fun of Jingyuetan in Changchun.

According to the organizers, it is a platform that Changchun can promote its ice and snow culture activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Snow Education Russia China Canada Norway Road Jilin Changchun Finland Kazakhstan Morocco Nepal January February 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sweden exits negative interest rates after five ye ..

23 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Will Meet With Japanese Foreign Minist ..

55 seconds ago

China to release 40,000 tonnes of pork reserves

57 seconds ago

KSE-100 plunges 2.33%

58 seconds ago

Russia's Inflation Slowed Down to 3.25%, May Furth ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister to Attend Trilateral Gas T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.