Pakistani skiers get training in Changchun

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani skiers are participating in a skiing training program for foreign people from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, part of the Vasaloppet China Changchun Jingyuetan International Ski Festival 2020, kicked off at the Jingyuetan cross-country ski base in Changchun, the capital of China's Jilin province.

Hosted by the education Department of Jilin Province, the training attracted the participation of more than 300 people from over 30 countries, including Finland, Norway, Canada, Russia, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Morocco, and Kazakhstan, according to report of China Daily here on Thursday.

The training will last until the end of the Vasaloppet China Changchun Jingyuetan International Ski Festival 2020, which will kick off on January 4 and run to February 10.

In addition to the skiing training, participants are also experiencing the winter fun of Jingyuetan in Changchun.

According to the organizers, it is a platform that Changchun can promote its ice and snow culture activities.