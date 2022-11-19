Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say Haseebullah, the young wicket-keeper of Balochistan, could be included into the squad for home Test series against England.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Pakistani squad for upcoming Test series against England is likely to face changes, the sources say.

The sources say that Haseebullah, the young wicket-keeper of Balochistan, could be included into the squad for home Test series against England.

The Test series against England will be played in December.

They say that Sarfraz Ahmed is likely to be dropped from the national team. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been dropped owing to poor performance, and young spinner Abrar Ahmed is being considered to replace him in the squad.

Mohammad Nawaz and Nouman Ali will be the spinners while fast bowler Mohammad Abbas will make a comeback after his consistent performance in the domestic side.

He will depend on Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shah Nawaz Dhani. In place of Shaheen Shah Afridi, now Haris Rauf will be the main weapon of Pakistan's bowling line-up.

Haris Rauf will play his debut in this test series while Aamir Jamal or Faheem Ashraf will be selected among the all-rounders for the series.

However, no change is expected in batting line of the national squad.

There is no major change in Pakistan's batting line. Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam along with Mohammad Rizwan.