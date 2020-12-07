UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Squad Okayed To Leave Isolation After 5th Negative Covid-19 Cases In New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:25 AM

Pakistani Squad okayed to leave isolation after 5th negative Covid-19 cases in New Zealand

New Zealand officials say that Pakistani squad members were tested for five times before permission to leave isolation.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Pakistan 53-member squad was allowed to leave isolation after successful 5th negative Coronavirus tests, the reports said on Monday.

After clearance, Pakistan team will leave for Queentown for intra-squad warm up matches.

The scheduled matches will start from Dec 18, 2020.

The 53-member Pakistani squad had been undergoing 14-day quarantine in Christchurch as it was mandatory for all overseas coming to New Zealand.

However, 10 out of 53 members of Pakistan team tested positive during last tests conducted by New Zealand health officials.

Now, the final round was due on Sunday (tomorrow). The players would be allowed to train if they cleared this final test of Covid-19.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) CEO had expressed disappointment over the decision by the New Zealand authorities for not allowing training to Pakistani players.

According to latest reports, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that he had very carefully considered this situation. At this time, he had concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad.

“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams. We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the tour would start from Dec 18 where Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and two Tests against the Kiwis.

