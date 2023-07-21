Open Menu

Pakistani Squad Winning Medals In Int'l Taekwondo In Thailand Warmly Welcomed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Warm welcome given to the Pakistan Taekwondo squad after recording stunning performances of winning one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the International Taekwondo competitions held in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Matiullah Khan Marwat, said that participation in international competitions plays an important role in highlighting the hidden talent among our youth, due to which Pakistan has a unique position in the field of sports in the world today.

He was talking to the media men during a warmly welcome reception held in honor of the Pakistan Thailand bound team by winning one gold medal, two silver medals and four bronze medals. He appreciated the players for their remarkable performances by winning one gold, two silver and four gold medals in international competitions held in Thailand.

The Adviser Matiullah Khan Marwat mingled with the players who won medals and also garlanded them. While appreciating their performance of the players, he said that their participation in international competitions and winning medals is commendable.

All the expenses incurred on the competitions will be provided by the government. He said that the government wants Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium to be completed soon to ensure holding of the upcoming PSL-9 because the positive image of Peshawar will spread worldwide.

He said the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan also took notice of terminating 295 contractual and contingency staff including 84 coaches for which the PC-I has been revised and all of them would be enrolled very soon.

The summary in this connection has been dispatched to the finance division for approval wherein the Chief Minister also issued special instructions in this connection.

He said for the continuity of the sports activities in the province, on the advice of the Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan, steps have been taken to avoid any deadlock in holding healthy sports activities besides issuing funds in this connection.

"We will not accept any deadlock in holding of various sports activities, rather we want to ensure continuity in the same," Matiullah Khan Marwat said. Accompanied by Director Operation Aziz UIlah Jan, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Ilyas Afridi, team officials and players, Matiullah Marwat lauded the players for their excellent performance.

Pakistan Taekwondo Team Manager Nasir Khan Mohmand, youngest athlete Wanya Hassan, who won one gold, one silver and a bronze medal, 10-year-old Ayan Hassan, winning one silver and a bronze medal and Waqar Afridi claimed two bronze medals.

It is obvious that showing good performance in spite of short time and less resources is the result of someone's hard work and efforts, Matiullah Marwat said. Pakistan team coach Engineer Hassan Afridi, team manager Nasir Mohmand also spoke on this occasion and thanked Matiullah Marwat for appreciating the players and made commitment for honoring them with cash incentives along with other players who also won medals in different games recently.

