Pakistani squad’s 8th member tests positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand

Christchurch: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) As Pakistan squad undergoes quarantine in Christchurch an 8th member of Pakistan’s cricket squad tested positive, New Zealand health officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that there was one confirmed case while two others were being investigated.

Last week, seven members of the squad had tested positive for Covid-19 and the final warning was given to the visiting squad regarding

The health officials said that team would not be allowed to train together until doctors were sure that it would not lead to more Covid-19 cases.

The health reports of two members of the squad were found to be satisfactory and they were allowed to join the squad as they were not infectious.

However, the other four were active.

On Saturday, 7th member of the squad tested positive and now it was 8th member.

Pakistani squad arrived in Christchurch on Nov 24 for two weeks quarantine which was mandatory for all overseas arrivals in New Zealand.

Before their departure from Lahore to Christchurch, all the players and members of the squad tested negative for covid-19.

T20International matches were scheduled in Auckland on Dec 18.

Earlier, New Zealand had largely eradicated community transmission of Covid-19 as only 1,704 cases and 25 deaths were reported in a population of five million.