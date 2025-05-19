Pakistani Squash Star Ahsan Ayaz To Play In US Tournaments
Published May 19, 2025
Pakistani squash sensation Ahsan Ayaz is set to showcase his skills in two prestigious back to back tournaments Atlanta Open 2025 and Aftab Jawaid Memorial Mens Open 2025 in the United States next month
Ayaz, who won his 2nd PSA title after securing victory in the Colleyville Open during the 2024–25 PSA Squash Tour, said he will participate in the 26th Atlanta Open 2025 (June 4 to 8) and Aftab Jawaid Memorial Men's Open 2025 Houston ( June 11 to 15).
Last year Ayaz, was also invited as Guest of Honour in the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, which saw Islamabad United edge past Multan Sultans in a thrilling last-ball finish, winning by two wickets.
“I’m fully prepared for the tournaments and I want to make my country proud by performing my best in both events,” he told APP.
In recognition of his contributions to sports, Ayaz was also presented with the prestigious HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes Award.
Ayaz, an acclaimed squash champion from Peshawar, was honored with the prestigious Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award 2025 during the sixth Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit held earlier this year in the provincial capital.
Beyond his athletic achievements, he is deeply committed to philanthropy. He actively supports patients battling liver and kidney diseases and works to empower disadvantaged youth. Through his influential social media presence, he advocates for mental health awareness and the promotion of sports culture in Pakistan.
A certified US Squash Level 3 coach, Ayaz is currently based in Houston, United States. He holds an MBA in Project Management from Ascencia Business School (UAE) and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Peshawar.
“I want to make Pakistan proud, not only as an athlete but also as a humanitarian and mentor for the nation’s youth,” he said.
