Open Menu

Pakistani Squash Team Departs For WSF World C'ship In Hong Kong

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Pakistani squash team departs for WSF World C'ship in Hong Kong

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The national squash team of Pakistan departed on Friday to compete in the prestigious WSF World Squash Team Championship 2024 in Hong Kong, China. The championship, which brings together top players from 26 countries, promises to be a showcase of world-class squash talent.

The Pakistani contingent includes players Muhammad Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal and Abdullah Nawaz. Muhammad Asim Khan and Noor Zaman will join the team directly from South Africa.

The team will be led by team manager Air Cdre (R) Amir Nawaz, with Fahim Gul serving as the head coach and Wasim Umer as the fitness coach. Pakistan’s opening match in the championship is scheduled for December 9.

APP/msr-kah

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World China Hong Kong Nasir South Africa December From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

1 hour ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

1 hour ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

2 hours ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports