ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The national squash team of Pakistan departed on Friday to compete in the prestigious WSF World Squash Team Championship 2024 in Hong Kong, China. The championship, which brings together top players from 26 countries, promises to be a showcase of world-class squash talent.

The Pakistani contingent includes players Muhammad Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal and Abdullah Nawaz. Muhammad Asim Khan and Noor Zaman will join the team directly from South Africa.

The team will be led by team manager Air Cdre (R) Amir Nawaz, with Fahim Gul serving as the head coach and Wasim Umer as the fitness coach. Pakistan’s opening match in the championship is scheduled for December 9.

APP/msr-kah