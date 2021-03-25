Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) Present and past members of the Pakistan national cricket teams today joined to celebrate one of the most iconic and memorable moments in country’s cricket history – a 22-run victory over England in the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in front of more than 89,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Nida Dar, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Younis Khan reflected on the impact of Melbourne win on their careers, members of the 1992 side Aamer Sohail, Aqib Javed and Mushtaq Ahmed shared their experiences and the champions mind-set with current members of the national teams.

The World Cup victory was the catalyst for future triumphs, including back-to-back ICC U19 Cricket World Cup titles in 2004 and 2006, ICC T20 World Cup 2009 trophy, lifting of the ICC Test Championship mace in 2016 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory at The Oval.

When Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it became only the second country after India to win all four ICC Majors – the World Cup, the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the ICC Test Championship mace.

Younis Khan, who was 14 years old in 1992 and subsequently became the second Pakistan captain to win a major ICC event in 2009 before finishing as the most successful Test batsman, said: “The final of the 1992 World Cup is the only match of which I watched every ball.

It was the month of Ramadan and I did not move from where I was sitting, even for Iftar [to break the fast]. I remember every ball of that match and it inspired me to win a trophy for my country and luckily Pakistan won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup under my captaincy in 2009.

“The 1992 World Cup victory changed the landscape of Pakistan’s cricket and after that we dominated the 90s.”

Misbah-ul-Haq, who was then 17 years old and 24 years later lifted the ICC Test Championship mace, said: “It was an important milestone in our cricketing history and I remember that match. I was in FSc. We had to get up early in the morning to watch the matches and I have special memories of that event.

“That win inspired me to take up cricket. I used to play with tape ball before the 1992 win, but after it I started to play with the cricket ball. The way Javed Miandad and Imran Khan led the side and the way youngsters like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram and Aqib Javed rose to the occasion, I still remember everything as it is. Those moments became the shining light for me throughout my cricketing career and I applied them in my captaincy.”