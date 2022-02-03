Pakistani student to perform at Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pakistani student of China's top Tsinghua University, who was selected as volunteer would be a part of a special performance during the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday

BEIJING, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani student of China's top Tsinghua University, who was selected as volunteer would be a part of a special performance during the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Muhammad Wasim Asim studying for a Master in Mechanical Engineering at Tsinghua University is among 76 Chinese and international students who will perform during the opening ceremony of the game.

" I was recommended to be recruited as volunteer by International Students and Scholars teacher for this activity of mega event," he told APP.

Being a student of the Tsinghua University, he considers it great honor and is extremely excited to play his role in the splendid opening ceremony.

Wasim has been rehearsing along with other performers for a long time and is looking forward to sending the message of peace, shared community and shared future.

"Everyone, who is part of this mega event is working hard and even people sacrifice their sleep for holding safe, successful, and splendid winter games," he added.

He expressed the confidence that the Beijing Winter Olympics would open door of new development and new revival in shaping the world into one shared community for all people across the world.

Wasim also took part in the winter games like skiing, curling while studying in the university and could feel the Chinese people's love for winter games.

"People all over the world are getting familiar with the Chinese love for winter games," he added.

He hoped that Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 would shape the slogan "Together for a shared future" into reality and embrace the people all over the world while athletes would feel the warmth of Chinese New Year and hospitality.

He hoped that the Pak-China friendship would be more solidifying and both countries people would exchange the beautiful culture of the two countries.

As per a Chinese official, a total of 200,000 volunteers from across China, including the island of Taiwan, will work during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, and 758 volunteer service stations have been set up and well-prepared for the Games.

The volunteer stations were arranged around the five main areas of the Games and three surrounding areas of the ice and snow sports venues, cultural tourism venues, and the Olympics supporting service venues.

Volunteers also provide service for foreign personnel entering Beijing, making connections among Olympics centers and among sports venues, and along the torch relay route.