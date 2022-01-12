Pakistani students cheer for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Two Pakistani student representatives from the China-Pak Educational Cultural Institute (CPECI), a Chinese Language and Cultural School shoot a cheer video to wish the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games a complete success

BEIJING, . (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) ::Two Pakistani student representatives from the China-Pak Educational Cultural Institute (CPECI), a Chinese Language and Cultural School shoot a cheer video to wish the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games a complete success.

Chairman, CPECI, Ma Heju, said that teachers and students from CPECI firmly believe that China has the confidence and ability to contribute a wonderful, extraordinary and outstanding Olympic Games to the world.

Principal of CPECI, Ma Bin highlighted that Beijing would become the only city of 'double Olympics.

In 2008, China presented the most wonderful Summer Olympic Games in history, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

The hosting of the Winter Olympic Games in China is a blessing for ice and snow athletes. Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will also greatly promote the development and improvement of ice and snow sports in China and even in the world.� According to Mr Chen Tiantang, Vice Principal of CPECI that the school will carry out publicity activities in Pakistan, hold poetry and art competitions to cheer for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, share the Beijing Olympic Games with people from all walks of life in Pakistan, and promote exchanges between both countries.