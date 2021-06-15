UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Taekwondos Get Silver Medals At Asian Championship

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Pakistani Taekwondos get silver medals at Asian Championship

The winners include Ayesha Noor, Najia Rasoold, Hamza Saeed, Haroon Khan and Shahzeb Khan who represented Pakistan at Taekwondo Championship and made their footprints by grabbing silver medals.

BERUIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Pakistani Taekwondos won silver medals at the Asian Taekwondo Championship.

The winners who grabbed silver medals in the championship thanked Almighty Allah and expressed gratitude for the coaches and the federation for their supervision, support and guidance.

The winners include Ayesha Noor, Najia Rasool, Hamza Saeed, Haroon Khan and Shahzeb Khan said, “We thanks Almighty Allah for blessing us with victory against the top –class performs from Asia,”.

They also said, “Credit goes to our coaches and the federation for support and guidance,”.

Following getting silver medals, the players also got appreication from Pakistan Taekwondo Federation president retired Col Waseem Janjua and team leader Omar Saeed.

They congratulated the position holders for their outstanding performance, pointing out that winning the silver in an Asian event was a great honor for them.

“We announce Rs 50,000 cash award for every medal winner,” Janjua added.

