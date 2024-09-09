Pakistani Team Shines By Grabbing Two Bronze Medals In Nomad Games
Muhammad Rameez Published September 09, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Pakistani team shone on opening day of 5th World Nomad Games, by securing two Bronze medals in Mas-Wrestling being held in Astana
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistani team shone on opening day of 5th World Nomad Games, by securing two Bronze medals in Mas-Wrestling being held in Astana.
Pakistani team celebrated a triumphant start at the 5th World Nomad Games with outstanding performances in Mas-Wrestling on the tournament's opening day.
The team secured two bronze medals, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination.
Shaffat Ullah led the charge by clinching the first bronze medal of the games in the 70 kg weight category.
Demonstrating remarkable prowess and strength, Shaffat Ullah overcame formidable opponents from Australia and Kazakhstan, and secured his bronze medal by defeating Mongolia in a thrilling bronze medal match.
Adding to the day's successes, Muhammad Asim earned the bronze medal in the 80 kg weight category. His path to victory included impressive wins over athletes from Iran and Uzbekistan, culminating in a decisive victory against Poland in the bronze medal bout.
In a statement on Monday, Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, expressed his pride and excitement: “Our athletes have delivered exceptional performances on the first day of the Games.
Shaffat Ullah and Muhammad Asim have showcased not only their skill but also their dedication and hard work. These achievements reflect the strength and spirit of Mas-Wrestling in Pakistan. We look forward to even greater success as the games continue and are proud to represent our country on this prestigious stage.”
The success of the team is a testament to the exceptional leadership and support provided by Coach Muhammad Saad and Official Ch Ihtsham Akmal, he noted.
Their guidance and strategic planning were instrumental in achieving these remarkable results.
These achievements highlight Team Pakistan’s commitment to excellence and their growing prominence in the global Mas-Wrestling arena. The team's stellar performance on the first day sets a strong foundation for the remainder of the games, and their dedication continues to inspire, he concluded.
APP/mjk
2130 hrs
