Pakistani Team Still A Dangerous Side: Shoaib Akhtar
Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:24 PM
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believed that the national team is still a dangerous side in the World Cup
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believed that the national team is still a dangerous side in the World Cup.
Pakistan beat New Zealand on Wednesday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.
However, they also have to beat Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday and take down Bangladesh at Lord's on July 5 to get a chance of including in the list of top four.
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded the performance of left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi against New Zealand.
"Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled with pace and aggression," Akhtar commented.