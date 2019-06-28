UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Team Still A Dangerous Side: Shoaib Akhtar

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:24 PM

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believed that the national team is still a dangerous side in the World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believed that the national team is still a dangerous side in the World Cup.

Pakistan beat New Zealand on Wednesday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

However, they also have to beat Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday and take down Bangladesh at Lord's on July 5 to get a chance of including in the list of top four.

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded the performance of left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi against New Zealand.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled with pace and aggression," Akhtar commented.

