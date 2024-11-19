Open Menu

Pakistani Trio Moves In Int’l Squash Championship Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal, M Ashab Irfan and Noor Zaman have moved in the quarterfinals of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Nasir will face Seif Elshanwy of Egypt while Ashab is up against Rowan Damming of The Netherlands and Noor would play Perry Malik of England in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Meanwhile Ibrahim Elkabbani of Egypt will face Darren Pragsam of Malaysia in the quarterfinal.

In the 2nd round matches played on Tuesday, Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egy) beat Duncan Lee (Mas) 11-9, 14-12, 13-11 (41 Min), Darren Pragasam (Mas) beat Tayyab Aslam (Pak) 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-6 (30 Min), Seif El Shenawy (Egy) beat Hafiz Zhafri (Mas) 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 (24 Min), Nasir Iqbal (Pak) beat Yasin Shodhy (Egy) 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7 (48 Min), M Ashab Irfan (Pak) beat (WC) Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 (45 Min), Rowan Damming (Ned) beat (WC) Farhan Mehboob (Pak) 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 (27 Min), Perry Malik (Eng) beat Ammar Altamimi (Kuw) 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 (33 Min), Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Hazem Hossam (Egy) 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9 (38 Min).

The Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship is being organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Serena Hotels.

The tournament carries a prize money of US$15,000. Apart from nine Pakistani players, a group of 15 world ranking players from Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia and Netherland are participating in the championship.

