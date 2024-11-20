Open Menu

Pakistani Trio Moves In Int’l Squash Championship Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal, Noor Zaman and M Ashab Irfan have moved in the semifinals of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Nasir will face Ibrahim Elkabbani of Egypt while Noor will play Ashab in the semifinals of the International Squash Championship on Thursday.

Meanwhile in the quarterfinals, Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egy) beat Darren Pragasam (Mas) 17-15, 11-6, 11-5 (29 min), Nasir Iqbal (Pak) beat Seif El Shenawy (Egy) 10-12, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 (35 min), M Ashab Irfan (Pak) beat Rowan Damming (Ned) 10-12, 11-2, 11-9, 11-5 (48 min) and Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Perry Malik (Eng) 14-12, 5-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7 (54 min).

The Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship is being organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Serena Hotels.

The tournament carries a prize money of US$15,000. Apart from nine Pakistani players, a group of 15 world ranking players from Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia and Netherland are participating in the championship.

