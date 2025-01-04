Pakistani U19 Women’s Team Training In Full Swing In Karachi
Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Pakistan U19 women’s team practiced for five hours in Karachi on Saturday for the fourth consecutive day
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Pakistan U19 women’s team practiced for five hours in Karachi on Saturday for the fourth consecutive day.
The players took part in the training session under the supervision of head coach Mohsin Kamal.
The players also did physical training at the Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Centre.
On the fourth day, the training camp had two sessions – morning and afternoon. Assistant coach Mohammad Hanif Malik and fielding coach Nahida Khan gave tips and engaged the players in several drills.
The training camp of the U19 women's team will continue in Karachi till 9 January, while the team will depart for Malaysia via Dubai on January 10 .
