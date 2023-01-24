ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani women cricketers including captain Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana surged in ICC Women's ODI ranking.

In batters ranking, captain Bismah Maroof has gained three slots to reach 22nd position after aggregating 93 runs in the series against Australia, while Nida Dar has also gained three spots to reach 32nd position.

Diana Baig headed up one place to 23rd, while Fatima Sana moved up three slots to 29th, become gainers in the bowling rankings.