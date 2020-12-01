Zalan Khan, an upcoming player from Islamabad, caused a major upset in the tournament when he eliminated 3rd seeded player Aryan Giri of Nepal in the Boy's singles of the ongoing General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):Zalan Khan, an upcoming player from Islamabad, caused a major upset in the tournament when he eliminated 3rd seeded player Aryan Giri of Nepal in the Boy's singles of the ongoing General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF Complex on Tuesday.

Zalan, outplayed Aryan in a well contested two set match. Zalan won the first set at 6-4 by breaking 9th game of Aryan Giri. The second set was marked with beautiful passing shots, lobs and execution of superb volleys as the score went up to 6 all, as both the players held their respective serves and the set was decided in a hard-fought tie-break 10-8.

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib was in excellent touch and beat Raja Azan Ahmed Sajid without any resistance with the score of 6-2, 6-0.

Alexandar Karman of the USA caused another major upset of the tournament, when he downed 2nd seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in straight set at the score of 6-1, 6-3.

Muhammad Shoaib, Zalan Khan, Siddhartha Lama, Ruslan Serazhetdinov, Rohan Belday, Roy Keegan, Aki Zuben Rawat, and Alexander Karman moved into the Boy's singles quarter-finals of the Championships.

In the Boy's doubles event, unseeded Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat of (NEP) beat the second seed Sami Zeb Khan and Subhan bin Salik in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

In the Girls singles event, Arina Valitova of Russia, Margarita Okhendovskaya of Ukraine, Zoha Asim of Pakistan and Abhilasha Bista of Nepal moved into the semifinals by beating their respective opponents in the straight-set matches.

Boy's singles, doubles quarterfinals and girls singles semifinals would be played on Wednesday.

Boy's Singles 2nd Round Matches: Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) beat Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Zalan Khan (PAK) beat Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-4, 7-6(8); Siddhartha Lama (USA) beat Aoi Ooka (JPN) 6-3, 6-2; Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) beat Raja Azan Ahmed Sajid (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Rohan Belday (USA) beat Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-2; Roy Keegan (GBR) beat Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) 6-0, 6-1; Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) beat Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-2,6-1; Alexander Karman (USA) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-3.

Boy's Doubles 1st Round Matches: Aryan Giri (NEP), Siddhartha Lama (USA) beat Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK), Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK), Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) beat Raja Azan Ahmed Sajid (PAK), Ryaan Khawaja Saud (USA) 6-0, 6-1; Rohan Belday (USA), Alexander Karman (USA) beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK), Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah (PAK), Aoi Ooka (JPN) beat Nalain Abbas (PAK), Saim Choudhry (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Zalan Khan (PAK), Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) beat Bilal Asim (PAK), Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP), Zuben Rawat (NEP) beat Sami Zeb Khan (PAK), Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Hamid Israr Gul (PAK), Roy Keegan (GBR) beat Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK), Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.

Girl's Singles Quarter-Final Matches: Margarita Okhendovskaya (Ukraine) beat Labika Durab (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Arina Valitova (RUS) beat Zahara Suleman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Zoha Asim (PAK) beat Saher Aleem (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Abhilasha Bista (NEP) beat Maleeha Khalid (PAK) 6-1, 6-0.

Girl's Doubles Quarter-Final Matches: Sajid Sheeza (PAK), Ekaterina Suvorova (RUS) beat Labika Durab (PAK), Mahrukh Farooqui (PAK) 6-3-, 6-3; Maleeha Khalid (PAK), Zahara Suleman (PAK) beat Zara Khan (PAK), Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 7-5,6-4.