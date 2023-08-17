Open Menu

Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad Victorious In Asian Jr Individual Squash C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victorious in Asian Jr Individual Squash C'ship

Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz, Ibrahim Zeb, Nauman Khan and Ahmad Khalil earned victories in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship at Dalian, China

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz, Ibrahim Zeb, Nauman Khan and Ahmad Khalil earned victories in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship at Dalian, China.

According to details, in under17, Abdullah Nawaz (Pakistan) beat Pillay (Malaysia) 11/5, 11/8, 7/11, 11/8 while in under15, Ibrahim Zeb (Pakistan) defeated Ethan Kwan (Singapore) 11/8, 11/4, 11,6.

Meanwhile in under13, Nauman Khan outplayed Shrest Iyer (India) 11/7, 11/3, 11/1 and Ahmad Khalil thrashed Swarit Rohit (India) 11/6, 11/6, 11/4.

However, in under19, Anas Ali Shah (Pakistan) lost to Shaurya Bawai (India) 8/11, 11/9, 9/11, 11/5, 11/7 while Abdullah Nadeem (Pakistan) lost to Low Wa (Malaysia) 11/5, 11/6, 11/4 in under17.

