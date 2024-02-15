Pakistan's Ahmed, Hamza Move In ITF World Jr Semis
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Hamza Roman beat their respective opponents and moved into the boys singles semifinals of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Hamza Roman beat their respective opponents and moved into the boys singles semifinals of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.
In Boys Singles quarterfinals, Ahmed and Hamza beat their respective opponents and moved into the semifinals.
In Boys Singles quarterfinals, Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) beat Ju Hun Choo (KOR) 6-3,6-0; Hamza Roman (PAK) beat Zhe Jiang (CHN) 6-4,3-6,6-3; Dong Hyeon(KOR) beat Ivan Makarov (RUS) 6-3,6-3; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) 6-4,6-0.
In Girls Singles quarterfinals, Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) beat Jiazxiaoqi WEN (CHN) 6-1,6-0; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-0,6-1; Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) beat Paramee Tadkaew(THA) 4-6,7-5,6-3; Deniz Cakil (TUR) beat Gyuree Nam (KOR) 7-5,5-7,6-4.
In Boys Doubles quarterfinals, Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR), Jiwan Park (KOR) beat Ahtesham Humayun, M. Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-0,6-1; Jun Hyeok An (KOR), Ye Chan Choi (KOR) beat Asad Zaman, Shehryar Anees (PAK) 6-2,6-3; Bilal Asim, Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Hamza Roman, Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-2,6-3; Howard Chan (HKG), Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) beat Ege Avci (TUR), Doruk Albirlik (TUR) 6-4,6-4.
In Girls Doubles quarterfinals, Jingke Yan (CHN), Paramee Tadkaew (THA) beat Amna Ali Qayum, Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-3,6-1; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) , Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) beat Deniz Cakil (TUR), Jiaxiaoqi Wen (CHN) 6-1,6-1.
Recent Stories
Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign
KMC Council to meet on Feb 22
Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024
LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD
Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour
More Stories From Sports
-
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour35 minutes ago
-
PSL offers best bowling standards: Pak pacers21 minutes ago
-
Zone-II Whites, Zone-IV Whites move into semi-finals of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 inter zonal crick ..11 minutes ago
-
Rohit, Jadeja tons help India to 326-5 in England Test10 minutes ago
-
Sixth Sindh collages games competitions held in Nawabshah10 minutes ago
-
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract2 hours ago
-
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket2 hours ago
-
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim1 hour ago
-
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title1 hour ago
-
Jansher, Jehangir, Qamar Zaman honored at PSA3 hours ago
-
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title1 hour ago