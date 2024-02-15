Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Hamza Roman beat their respective opponents and moved into the boys singles semifinals of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Hamza Roman beat their respective opponents and moved into the boys singles semifinals of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

In Boys Singles quarterfinals, Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) beat Ju Hun Choo (KOR) 6-3,6-0; Hamza Roman (PAK) beat Zhe Jiang (CHN) 6-4,3-6,6-3; Dong Hyeon(KOR) beat Ivan Makarov (RUS) 6-3,6-3; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) 6-4,6-0.

In Girls Singles quarterfinals, Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) beat Jiazxiaoqi WEN (CHN) 6-1,6-0; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-0,6-1; Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) beat Paramee Tadkaew(THA) 4-6,7-5,6-3; Deniz Cakil (TUR) beat Gyuree Nam (KOR) 7-5,5-7,6-4.

In Boys Doubles quarterfinals, Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR), Jiwan Park (KOR) beat Ahtesham Humayun, M. Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-0,6-1; Jun Hyeok An (KOR), Ye Chan Choi (KOR) beat Asad Zaman, Shehryar Anees (PAK) 6-2,6-3; Bilal Asim, Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Hamza Roman, Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-2,6-3; Howard Chan (HKG), Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) beat Ege Avci (TUR), Doruk Albirlik (TUR) 6-4,6-4.

In Girls Doubles quarterfinals, Jingke Yan (CHN), Paramee Tadkaew (THA) beat Amna Ali Qayum, Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-3,6-1; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) , Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) beat Deniz Cakil (TUR), Jiaxiaoqi Wen (CHN) 6-1,6-1.