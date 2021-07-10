Pakistan's Hasan Ali took five wickets but England recovered to 247 all out in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Hasan Ali took five wickets but England recovered to 247 all out in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday.

England were set for a commanding total in a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side while Phil Salt (60) and James Vince (56) were sharing a third-wicket stand of 97 after both Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley had fallen for ducks.

From 118-2, however, England lost five wickets for 42 runs to be 160-7 in what was the first one-day international at Lord's since England's dramatic 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand and the first in the UK where a capacity crowd had been allowed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fast bowler Ali, a star of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph in England, finished with 5-51 in 9.2 overs -- his fourth five-wicket haul in 56 matches at this level -- when Saqib Mahmood holed out.

But by then Lewis Gregory (40) and Brydon Carse (31), both playing their maiden ODI innings, had frustrated Pakistan with an eighth-wicket stand of 69.

And with the floodlights switched on at a gloomy home of cricket, a Pakistan side bowled out for just 141 in the first ODI on Thursday had work to do in difficult batting conditions if they were to level this three-match series at 1-1.

Both sides were unchanged after England, forced into selecting a wholly new squad after a Covid outbreak within their camp, had thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

But after Pakistan captain Babar Azam had won the toss, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ali reduced England to 21-2 inside five overs.

Malan and Zak Crawley, who had each made unbeaten fifties on Thursday, both fell for nought.

Malan edged Ali to Shadab Khan at second slip while Crawley was bowled first ball by a superb inswinger from left-armer Afridi.

Salt was dropped on 11 when a diving Imam-ul-Haq at backward point failed to hold a tough one-handed chance.

Vince, who edged short of the slips when on nought, hit fours off successive Ali deliveries, a drive through long-on followed by a pull past midwicket.

- Spinners strike - Salt, driving strongly, completed a 41-ball fifty, including 10 fours, with Vince then reaching the landmark in just 36 balls before spin proved the pair's undoing.

Sussex's Salt was bowled behind his legs trying to sweep left-armer Saud Shakeel before Vince, giving himself room to dab Khan down to third man, was bowled by the leg-spinner's googly.

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes, one of England's World Cup heroes, was applauded out to the middle in his 100th ODI.

The left-hander pulled Shakeel for a huge six before, needlessly charging down the pitch, he was bowled by an Ali delivery that cut in off the seam.

Ali then struck twice in four balls, removing wicketkeeper John Simpson and Craig Overton, out for the third duck of the innings, to leave England 160-7 in the 28th over.

Gregory and Carse batted sensibly, however, before Faheem Ashraf dropped a sitter at mid-on to reprieve Mahmood.