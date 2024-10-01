Pakistan’s Arshad Breaks Guinness World Record
Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s Arshad Mehsood, has broken the Guinness World Record of India's Chinmay Sharma for the most full contact elbow strikes in one minute using alternate elbows.
Pakistan’s top Guinness World Record holder Irfan Mehsood said Chinmay Sharma had the record of 334 while Arshad broke the Indian record by a huge margin for hitting 373 elbow strikes.
“Arshad, who runs a Chingchi Rickshaw for a living is my student and more than 20 of my students have made Guinness World Records so far,” he told APP.
Meanwhile, Irfan Mehsood has achieved 100 Guinness World Records in less than 8 years including the deadlift by lifting 40 Pounds for 3 minutes and 20 seconds.
Mehsood lifted 70 kg weight with his toe and set a new world record.
"I have set 46 Guinness World Records for the most world-level pay in the push-ups category and 31 records with a weight of 100 pounds," he said.
Mehsood said he has so far held the world record of 100 lbs, 80 lbs, 60 lbs and 40 lbs.
"I have set records for pushups, squats, jumping jacks, step ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star champs etc. I have broken world records of 16 countries so far including America, Great Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and Syria," he said.
/395
