ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's squash sensation Ashab Irfan showcased exceptional skills in the Johns Creek Open at the United States as he downed Nathan from Malaysia in the tournament.

Irfan displayed top notch performance and defeated Nathan by 3-1 (8-11, 11-2, 11-2, 11-6) and claimed the title, said a statement.

The tournament, which boasted a prize purse of $12,000, saw Irfan deliver a stellar performance.