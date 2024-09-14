Pakistan's Asjad, Awais Muneer Victorious In Mongolia Snooker World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published September 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer earned victories in the Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 at Ulaanbaatar.
A total of 36 players have been divided into nine Groups and each Group 2 Players will qualify for knockout round.
In Day 1st results, Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat
Baatarkhuu Narankhuu (Mongolia) 3-0
(71-38, 71(52)-51, 110(56)-32) while Awais Muneer (Pak) beat Khash-Ochir Tuvshinjargal (Mongolia) 3-0 (60-17, 62-12, 81-09).
Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Junji Miyazawa (Japan) 3-0 (68-18, 63-11, 83-01) while Awais Muneer (Pak) beat Husain Allawati (Oman) 3-0 (68-06, 101(75)-12, 83-15).
Asjad will face Ali Alobaidli (Qatar) while Awais will play Siyavosh Mozayani (Iran) on Sunday.
