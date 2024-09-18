Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal Grabs Bronze Medal In Snooker World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal bagged a bronze medal in the Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 at Ulaanbaatar.
Michael Georgiou of Cyprus outplayed Asjad in the semifinals of the championship by 5-4 (85(85)-0, 80(74)-0, 35-64, 15-62, 24-78, 73-36, 11-74, 76-65(65), 51-08).
Earlier in the quarterfinals Asjad beat Gao Yang of China by 4-3 (76-0, 25-64, 0-135(135), 81(76)-34, 65-64, 50(50)-69(69), 69-50) while Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran defeated Pakistan’s Awais Muneer by 4-2 (68-60, 66(58)-64(55), 8-78, 37-65, 66(53)-23, 111(65)-09).
The final of the mega event will be played between Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran and Michael Georgiou of Cyprus.
Recent Stories
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
More Stories From Sports
-
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup19 minutes ago
-
Gorakh Bike Rally promo released1 hour ago
-
Kids Athletics programme in Gilgit from Thursday3 hours ago
-
AFP to hold Marathon Races in GB4 hours ago
-
Candidates for WSF president, VP announced5 hours ago
-
FIH shortlist 30 top hockey athletes for awards5 hours ago
-
Pakistan team arrives in Bhutan for SAFF C'ship5 hours ago
-
Arsenal focus on Atalanta ahead of Man City showdown10 hours ago
-
Pak cueists qualify for Snooker World Cup quarterfinals24 hours ago
-
Wellalage, Samarawickrama crowned ICC Players of the Month for August2 days ago
-
China triumphs over Pakistan, advances in Asian Champions Trophy final2 days ago
-
New football central studio launched2 days ago