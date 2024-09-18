Open Menu

Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal Grabs Bronze Medal In Snooker World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistani cueist Asjad Iqbal bagged a bronze medal in the Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 at Ulaanbaatar.

Michael Georgiou of Cyprus outplayed Asjad in the semifinals of the championship by 5-4 (85(85)-0, 80(74)-0, 35-64, 15-62, 24-78, 73-36, 11-74, 76-65(65), 51-08).

Earlier in the quarterfinals Asjad beat Gao Yang of China by 4-3 (76-0, 25-64, 0-135(135), 81(76)-34, 65-64, 50(50)-69(69), 69-50) while Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran defeated Pakistan’s Awais Muneer by 4-2 (68-60, 66(58)-64(55), 8-78, 37-65, 66(53)-23, 111(65)-09).

The final of the mega event will be played between Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran and Michael Georgiou of Cyprus.

