Pakistan’s Awais Qualifies For Asian Men Snooker Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final

Pakistan’s Awais Ullah Munir has qualified for the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s Awais Ullah Munir has qualified for the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

In the semifinal, Awais beat Amir Sarkhosh (Iran) 4-1 (57-36, 0-80, 75-15, 67-47, 69-32).

Awais would face the winner of the second semifinal between Ali Alobaidli (Qatar) and Ali Gharahgozlou.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Ali Alobaidli (Qatar) beat Muhammad Naseem Akhtar of Pakistan 4-3 (52-61, 07-64, 02-77(62), 91-08, 79-16(71), 66-28, 69-19) while Awais outplayed Milad Fathpour Kashani of Iran 4-1 (67-43, 21-74(59), 136-0(83), 68-22, 78-01(78).

The final of the championship will be played on Friday.

More Stories From Sports