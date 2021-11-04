ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) ::Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's two successive half-centuries in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 have helped him overtake England's Dawid Malan and grab the No. 1 position for batters in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Babar, who scored 51 against Afghanistan and 70 against Namibia to lead the 2009 champions into the semi-finals, is at the top for the sixth time in his career. The 27-year-old had first attained top position in January 28, 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

Babar's tally of 834 rating points keeps him 36 points ahead of Dawid Malan but Babar's career best remains 896 rating points that he achieved after scoring 65 against England at Cardiff on 5 May 2019. Malan had been at the top since November 29, last year.

England's performances in the tournament too reflect in the rankings, with both their openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy moving up in the latest weekly update. Buttler has gained eight slots to reach a career-best ninth position after smashing his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka while Roy is up five places to 14th.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has topped the bowling charts for the first time in his career after two successive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England. He replaces South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, who was at the top since 10 April this year.

The top four bowlers in the rankings are all wrist spinners, with England's Adil Rashid overtaking Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to take third place with a career-best 730 rating points.

A fast bowler who has made rapid rise is South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who has gained 18 slots to reach seventh position.

At the top of the all-rounders' table, Mohammad Nabi has caught up with Shakib Al Hasan on 271 rating points. Hasaranga is fourth in this list.

The other ranking batsmen: - Batsmen: Aaron Finch of Australia up three places to third Richard Berrington of Scotland up one place to 21st Rohit Sharma of India up one place to 23rd Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan up two places to 27th David Miller of South Africa up six places to 33rd Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies up nine places to 38th Craig Williams of Namibia up nine places to 44th Kane Williamson of New Zealand up six places to joint-46th Temba Bavuma of South Africa up 35 places to 52nd Bowlers Chris Jordan of England up four places to ninth Ish Sodhi of New Zealand up six places to 10th Mitchell Santner of New Zealand up four places to 17th Jasprit Bumrah of India up 10 places to joint-24th Imad Wasim of Pakistan up 10 places to 26th Shadab Khan of Pakistan up six places to 27th Dwaine Pretorius of South Africa up 65 places to 34th Shoriful islam of Bangladesh up 77 places to 38th Mitchell Starc of Australia up eight places to 40th Trent Boult of New Zealand up 32 places to 41st Safyaan Sharif of Scotland up five places to 44th Jan Frylinck of Namibia up 13 places to 48th Jason Holder of the West Indies up 19 places to 50th All-rounders Liam Livingstone of England up 57 places to 10thFor more information on player rankings, please click here.