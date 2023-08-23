ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's visually impaired woman archer Dr Bakhtawar Khalid Kayani is all set to make history as she competes at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

"I am the only woman archer from Pakistan as well as from the whole of Asia to compete in archery discipline," Bakhtawar told APP on the phone.

The 30-year-old Bakhtawar, a V-2 archer said she was proud to get the opportunity to carry Pakistan's flag at the prestigious Games.

"It's a dream that comes true to represent my country at such a high level," she said.

She said that she had been training hard for the event and would be trying her best to make a respectable finish.

"I am eager to showcase my skills. I will be trying to live up to the expectations," she added.

The 2023 World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment. Around 1250 competitors from 70 nations are featured in the games. The games staged every four years are the pinnacle of the international sporting Calendar outside the Paralympic Games.

The sports during the 2023 World Games include archery, chess, cricket, blind football, partially sighted football, women's football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, showdown, tenpin bowling, and tennis. Pakistan's men's blind cricket team is also scheduled to feature in the Games.