Pakistan's Bakhtawar Falls To German Archer In IBSA World Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's visually impaired woman archer Dr. Bakhtawar Khalid Kayani lost to Germany's Kollarek Sebastian in the pre-quarter final match of the IBSA World Games in Birmingham on Thursday, according to information received here.

The 30-year-old Bakhtawar was the only archer from Pakistan to feature in the event as her compatriot Tanveer Ahmed missed the event due to visa issues.

It was Bakhtawar's first-ever participation in an international event.

The 2023 World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment.

Around 1250 competitors from 70 nations are featured in the games.

The games, staged every four years are the pinnacle of the international sporting Calendar outside the Paralympic Games. The sports taking place during the 2023 World Games include archery, chess, cricket, blind football, partially sighted football, women's football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, showdown, tenpin bowling and tennis. Pakistan's men's blind cricket team is also scheduled to feature in the Games.

