MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistani batting lineup collapsed against some accurate England bowling that wrapped them up in the first session well short of 281 posted by the visitors, on the second day of the second test in Multan on Saturday.

Pakistan entered the day two proceedings with 107/2 on board aiming to cross the modest 281 first innings runs of the visiting team, but they fell flat losing all eight remaining wickets adding just 95 to finish 202, thanks to spin magic by leach and fiery attack by Mark Wood.

Pakistan started the day at 107/2 with sipper Babar Azam on strike at 61 and Saud Shakeel at 32. Batting collapse set in when Ollie Robinson dismissed Babar on the second ball of the 6th over of the session at an individual score of 75 when the total was 142.

Saud Shakeel was later dismissed at 63 after 16 more were added to the total. England bowlers kept pulling up pressure on Pakistan batters with another dismissal of Muhammad Rizwan at 165, Muhammad Nawaz at 169, Salman Ali Agha at 169, Muhammad Ali at 169, Zahid Mahmood at 179, and the claimed final dismissal at 202.

The battling line returned to the pavilion after facing only 30 overs in the first session on the second day of the second test match.

England resumed the second innings with an advantage of 79 run lead with ambitions to give the host a formidable target.

From England, Jack Leach took four wickets, Mark Wood took two, Joy Root two and Anderson and Robinson took one wicket each.