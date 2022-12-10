UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Batting Line Falls Like Wall Of Sand In Second Test Against England

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan's batting line falls like wall of sand in second Test against England

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistani batting lineup collapsed against some accurate England bowling that wrapped them up in the first session well short of 281 posted by the visitors, on the second day of the second test in Multan on Saturday.

Pakistan entered the day two proceedings with 107/2 on board aiming to cross the modest 281 first innings runs of the visiting team, but they fell flat losing all eight remaining wickets adding just 95 to finish 202, thanks to spin magic by leach and fiery attack by Mark Wood.

Pakistan started the day at 107/2 with sipper Babar Azam on strike at 61 and Saud Shakeel at 32. Batting collapse set in when Ollie Robinson dismissed Babar on the second ball of the 6th over of the session at an individual score of 75 when the total was 142.

Saud Shakeel was later dismissed at 63 after 16 more were added to the total. England bowlers kept pulling up pressure on Pakistan batters with another dismissal of Muhammad Rizwan at 165, Muhammad Nawaz at 169, Salman Ali Agha at 169, Muhammad Ali at 169, Zahid Mahmood at 179, and the claimed final dismissal at 202.

The battling line returned to the pavilion after facing only 30 overs in the first session on the second day of the second test match.

England resumed the second innings with an advantage of 79 run lead with ambitions to give the host a formidable target.

From England, Jack Leach took four wickets, Mark Wood took two, Joy Root two and Anderson and Robinson took one wicket each.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Attack Lead Anderson Babar Azam Muhammad Ali Ali Agha Saud Shakeel All

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

12 minutes ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

31 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

2 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.