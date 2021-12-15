UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Biggest Football League Soon: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday announced to organize Pakistan's biggest Football League in near future

"Pakistan's biggest Football League will be an important step for the promotion of sports at regional level in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister," he said here.

Announcing the details of the League, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the U-23 players from across the province were eligible to register themselves for the grand Football League from Dec 15 to 22, 2021. "Interested players can register themselves through online form, QR Code, Divisional and District Sports offices".

The Punjab Minister for Sports urged all the talented football players to register themselves for the coveted league.

"Director General Sports Punjab will supervise all the arrangements and trials of the Football League".

He said that a dream team of Punjab would be selected through the biggest Football League.

"The members of Punjab's dream team will be given Monthly scholarships", he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that Punjab's open football trials will be conducted at district level. "In the first phase the divisional level football teams will be formed while Lahore will host league football matches of all divisions in the next phase".

He further said that the winning team would be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 million,runners-up Rs 500,000 while the third position holder team will pocket Rs 300,000as cash prizes.

