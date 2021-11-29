UrduPoint.com

Pakistan’s Bowling Consultant Philander To Fly Back To South Africa

Mon 29th November 2021

Philander had to leave Pakistan at the end of the first of two Test but the plan changed amid fear of Omicron—a new variant of COVID-19—which forced several countries to ban flights to and from South African countries.

CHITTAGONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) Vernon Philander, the bowling consultant for Pakistan, will leave Bangladesh today and will fly back to home country South Africa owing to the shutdown of flight operations after emergence of Omicron—a new variant of COVID-19.

Philander had to leave Pakistan camp at the end of the first of two Tests but the mounting fear of Omicron changed the plan at the end of the day’s play on Sunday.

The development took place after the emergence of Omicron made headlines across the world, forcing the countries to ban flight to and from South African countries including South Africa.

The latest reports suggested that ICC has also canceled Women’s cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Harare while Cricket South Africa had also to scrap three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

