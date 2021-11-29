Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly back to South Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITTAGONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) Vernon Philander, the bowling consultant for Pakistan, will leave Bangladesh today and will fly back to home country South Africa owing to the shutdown of flight operations after emergence of Omicron—a new variant of COVID-19.

The latest reports suggested that ICC has also canceled Women’s cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Harare while Cricket South Africa had also to scrap three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.