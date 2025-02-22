Pakistan’s Champions Trophy next round qualification chances ‘on the line’

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) With Pakistan due to play against arch-rivals India in their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai Cricket stadium on Sunday (tomorrow), the Green Shirts must win against India otherwise the chances of Pakistan’s qualification to the next round are on the line.

Having lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament opener at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan cricket team must earn a win against India to keep their chances alive of staying relevant in the Champions Trophy otherwise they face an early exit.

Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the points table behind Bangladesh on lower net run rate (NRR) with no points while New Zealand sit top of the table over India with a better NRR and two points from one match.

Pakistan’s campaign for the ICC Champions Trophy faced early set-back when in-form opening batter Saim Ayub was ruled out due to ankle injury while Fakhar Zaman’s muscular sprain further dented the chances. Fakhar Zaman’s batting was hampered by injury and Pakistan could not chase the target.

On the other hand, Indian cricket team is in red-hot form and overcame England 3-0 in the white-ball series in India last month as part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy preparations. Shubman Gill was the player of series with 259 runs in three matches and hit one hundred and two 50s in the series.

Shubman Gill was also player of the match in India’s first match of the ICC Champions Trophy as he scored 101 not out against Bangladesh.

India are without the services of their match-winner Jasprit Bumrah but Mohammad Shami has returned to the international cricket with a five wicket haul against Bangladesh while the rookie pacer Harshit Rana is firing on all cylinders.

Pakistan are under pressure to win while they will further be tested by the presence of a huge Indian fan support at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) but the mettle of individuals and team is tested under pressure. A Pakistan-India contest provides the right platform to test one’s skills.

A Pakistan-India match also provided an opportunity to the cricketers to become a hero overnight. Score a big hundred or give a commanding bowling performance and become a hero for eternity. Who knows Babar Azam, Salman Agha can etch their Names in the minds of the cricket fans through a scintillating performance or Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf or Naseem Shah can turn the tables on India.

It is do or die situation for Pakistan and they must win their last two group A matches with big margins to keep their chances of playing the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy at the iconic Gaddafi stadium. In case Pakistan lose against India, it is not only the Champions Trophy title but position of many players is on the line.